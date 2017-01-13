News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Proposal Would Allow for RV Parks in Camdenton

The possibility of an RV Park being added to the city of Camdenton could become a reality. During this week’s Planning and Zoning Commission Meeting, the board unanimously approved the revision. Director Dennis Croxton says that, as of right now, there isn’t any proposal for an RV Park, it’s just to make it available in case someone would want to.

      NEWS-011317-CAMDENTON PZ - 13th January 2017

The approval would be for the areas along Highway 54, Highway 5, and north and south of Business Route 5. The proposal will now go in front of the Board of Aldermen on February 17th.

