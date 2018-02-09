Lawmakers in Jefferson City want to add a step to the process before a minor can get an abortion. Current laws require that a parent be notified and give written consent before the procedure can take place. A proposal sponsored by Representative Rocky Miller would require notification of both parents or guardians. There are some exceptions to the new rule, though. Anyone who has lost parental rights, for instance, would not have to be notified. Other exemptions include emergencies and cases where a parent or guardian either can’t be found, is on the sex offender registry, or is the subject of a protective order.