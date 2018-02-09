News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Proposed Bill Adds Step to Process for Minors to Get Abortions

By Leave a Comment

ROCKY MILLER

Lawmakers in Jefferson City want to add a step to the process before a minor can get an abortion.  Current laws require that a parent be notified and give written consent before the procedure can take place.  A proposal sponsored by Representative Rocky Miller would require notification of both parents or guardians.  There are some exceptions to the new rule, though.  Anyone who has lost parental rights, for instance, would not have to be notified.  Other exemptions include emergencies and cases where a parent or guardian either can’t be found, is on the sex offender registry, or is the subject of a protective order.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.