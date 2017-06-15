Nearly 200 people gathered at the Capitol Building on Wednesday to protest the special session. Various groups, including Planned Parenthood, protested what they believe is unfair legislation. The legislation would require annual inspections at abortion clinics and nullify a St. Louis ordinance that prohibits a prospective employer or a landlord from discriminating against someone based on reproductive decisions. Governor Eric Greitens held his own rally at the Capitol on Wednesday, an anti-abortion rally. The Senate voted to pass the legislation onto the House.