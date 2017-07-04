Dozens of protesters stood outside of the Camden County Courthouse Monday night to show their concern for contamination in the city of Camdenton. Camdenton resident James Gohagan says the city isn’t doing enough to address the issue of TCE contamination near the old Modine Manufacturing plant.

JAMES GOHAGAN - 4th July 2017

Many people believe a study should be done to see what kind of health issues people in the area experience and how they could be related to the contamination.