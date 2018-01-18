The case of an Osage Beach man accused of firing two shots at a Camden County deputy in September has taken an unusual twist in the courtroom. Bradford Prugh had been charged with armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and second-degree assault in connection to the incident which happened off Route-KK. Prugh was accused of firing shots in the direction of the deputy despite the deputy, reportedly, identifying himself as law enforcement. Prugh claimed that he had had problems with trespassers and was only firing warning shots. Following a court date last week, according to Prosecuting Attorney Heather Miller, the case is now officially out of the jurisdiction of the courtroom. In exchange for the case to be kept from going in front of a jury, Prugh has, apparently, entered into an agreement to abide by certain conditions described as being in the best interest of the safety of law enforcement and the community. Any violations of the conditions could put the case, which is still considered active according to Miller, back into the courtroom.