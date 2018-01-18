News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Prugh Case Takes Unusual Twist, Removed from Court Jurisdiction

By Leave a Comment

Prugh

The case of an Osage Beach man accused of firing two shots at a Camden County deputy in September has taken an unusual twist in the courtroom. Bradford Prugh had been charged with armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and second-degree assault in connection to the incident which happened off Route-KK. Prugh was accused of firing shots in the direction of the deputy despite the deputy, reportedly, identifying himself as law enforcement. Prugh claimed that he had had problems with trespassers and was only firing warning shots. Following a court date last week, according to Prosecuting Attorney Heather Miller, the case is now officially out of the jurisdiction of the courtroom. In exchange for the case to be kept from going in front of a jury, Prugh has, apparently, entered into an agreement to abide by certain conditions described as being in the best interest of the safety of law enforcement and the community. Any violations of the conditions could put the case, which is still considered active according to Miller, back into the courtroom.

 

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.