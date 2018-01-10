An Osage Beach man accused of shooting at a Camden County deputy is scheduled to appear in court today for a preliminary hearing which will decide if the case is headed to trial. Bradford Keith Prugh is free on a $150-thousand cash bond after being charged with armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and assault with a special victim. The charges stem from an incident which happened on September 20th when law enforcement was searching for a missing teenager in the area of Red Barn Road. It’s alleged that Prugh was drunk at the time and fired two shots toward the deputy despite the deputy announcing he was law enforcement. Prugh claims that he had previously had trouble with trespassers and was just firing warning shots into the ground.