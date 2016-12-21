Leave a Reply
johnlm says
We’ve all heard the staggering number of losing 20 Veterans a day to suicide. In an effort to stem this terrible tide, the Heroes Outreach Program is holding gatherings every Friday, resuming January 6th, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Tri-County YMCA located at 950 Airport Road, Osage Beach. If you are a veteran of any service or time period, come out and visit with comrades. If you love or know a veteran who is struggling with PTSD or who misses the camaraderie of the military, please pass this information along to him or her. For more information about Heroes Outreach Program visit http://www.heroesoutreachprogram.org or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/HeroesOutreachProgram.
johnlm says
Patricia Barrett says
Summer Master Gardener Course Offered in Lake Ozark starts May 19th, 2016
Do you want to know more about gardening? Would you like to share that knowledge with others? Consider enrolling in the spring 2016 University of Missouri Extension Master Gardener Course to be held in the Lake of the Ozarks Area. You will receive 30 hours of instruction in soils, composting, insects, disease prevention, plant growth, flowers, woody ornamentals, turf, vegetables, fruits, native plants, herbs, and landscaping. Classes are taught by University of Missouri state and regional specialists and Master Gardeners themselves. http://extension.missouri.edu/miller
Call Patricia Barrett at 573-369-2394 for more information – email barrettpr@missouri.edu
vburget says
Climax Springs Ladies Community Organization will hold a “Grizzled Old Outdoorsmen Luncheon” at the Climax Springs Civic Center, Wednesday, September 16, 2015 at Noon. Featured speaker is Larry Dablemont, hunter, fisherman, outdoors writer and teller of (some tall) tales.
Tickets are available only by advance reservation. No tickets will be sold at the door.
Cost is $10 per person.
Contact Jan Shireman at 573.345.3765 for tickets.
Proceeds will go to fund Climax area community needs.
southchapel says
FREE DINNER!!
On the second Saturday of every month from 4 – 7 PM South Chapel Assembly of God in Laurie, Missouri hosts a free Open Table Community Dinner. We’re located on the lower level of the Laurie Terrace Mall.
Come on by for some good food and fellowship!
johnlm says
Calling all Veterans! The city of Osage Beach and the Elks Club are sponsoring the first ever Annual Veteran’s Day Parade on Saturday, November 8th. They would like to honor all area Veteran’s and are asking them to please walk or ride in the parade. The parade will muster at the Osage Beach City Hall at 1000 City Parkway Osage Beach, MO 65065 at 9:30 am and everyone needs to be in position and ready to move out no later than 10 am on November 8th. The parade route will be approximately one mile and vehicles will be provided for those Veterans who are unable to walk the route. In order to get a rough number of Veterans who will be in the Parade, please contact John Morlock at john@johnmorlock.com or call him at 573-208-3240. As this is the first of an annual event, we hope for a large Veteran participation.
sunrisebmo says
PRIMARY TUESDAY for many this is the Election several are un-opposed in November
VOTE VOTE VOTE…………..These Amendments are so very important…
enjoy Your Right to VOTE and Your FREEDOM to do so………..Bernie
sunrisebmo says
Amendment # 1 sorry for the typo
LITIGATE…. I was convinced its Right for Farmers
although they did say it was dumbed down so that attorney’s can litigate ??
sunrisebmo says
VOTE YES Amendment #1 VOTE YES
it is for Farmers to survive and for Food to Feed Our Families
I spoke with both a State Senator / Rep.
I was convinced its Right for Farmers
although they did say it was dumbed down so that attorney’s can ligate ??
Bernie Mowinski