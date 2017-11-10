News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

PSC Announces “Customer Experience Department”

By Leave a Comment

It’s not uncommon for a customer to contact the Public Service Commission when they’re having an issue with their utility providers.  Now the PSC says they’re establishing a new department to deal strictly with customer service issues.  The Customer Experience Department will be part of the PSC Staff Division and will monitor all customer-related activities and experiences.  That will include investigating your service complaints and reporting back to the PSC with recommendations on how to solve your issues.  They’ll also be monitoring your public comments for things they need to investigate or respond to.  The PSC says the goal is to use advances in new technology to help regulation keep pace with customer options.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.