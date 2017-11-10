It’s not uncommon for a customer to contact the Public Service Commission when they’re having an issue with their utility providers. Now the PSC says they’re establishing a new department to deal strictly with customer service issues. The Customer Experience Department will be part of the PSC Staff Division and will monitor all customer-related activities and experiences. That will include investigating your service complaints and reporting back to the PSC with recommendations on how to solve your issues. They’ll also be monitoring your public comments for things they need to investigate or respond to. The PSC says the goal is to use advances in new technology to help regulation keep pace with customer options.