The Public Service Commission’s cold weather rule takes effect today. The rule places limitations on how public utility companies handle service disconnections during winter months.

No disconnects when the temps fall below 32 in a 24 hour period

more lenient payment terms and allow extended repayment periods

customers can pay less than the full amount to get reconnected

Allow bill budgeting over 12 months

Requires more notification for disconnects

There are also additional requirements in place for those who qualify as elderly or disabled.