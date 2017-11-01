The Public Service Commission’s cold weather rule takes effect today. The rule places limitations on how public utility companies handle service disconnections during winter months.
- No disconnects when the temps fall below 32 in a 24 hour period
- more lenient payment terms and allow extended repayment periods
- customers can pay less than the full amount to get reconnected
- Allow bill budgeting over 12 months
- Requires more notification for disconnects
There are also additional requirements in place for those who qualify as elderly or disabled.
