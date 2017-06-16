A public hearing for the Osage Beach Commons TIF Plan was held Thursday night. After a presentation by the developers, the Staenberg Group, showing their plans and experience in development the board of aldermen heard from two citizens. The first citizen, Lee Schuman, spoke in favor of the project, stating that their plans to expand the view of the business from Highway 54 would help people driving along the highway to see all of the businesses in the area much easier, which would be good for the entire city. The second citizen who spoke, Don Neuharth, said he liked the plans for the project and fully supported the developers coming to the area, however he did not support the idea of a tax to support them. He believes new businesses should be completely self-funded. The board unanimously passed the first reading. The second reading will be held at the next meeting on the 29th.