A rezoning request that has drawn the ire of some residents and business owners is on the agenda for Thursday’s Camden County Commission meeting. Magruder Limestone wants to rezone 30 acres of land adjacent to their quarry operation off Highway 5. Opponents of the plan say the expanded quarry will cause more noise pollution and physical damage to their homes and businesses. It’s one of three rezoning requests scheduled for a public hearing at 10am Thursday.
