Pending a public hearing and a vote by the Board of Aldermen, Camdenton residents could see a raise in their water and sewer rates. The proposed rate change would include changing the late penalty fee from 1.5% of the bill to 10%, as well as change the disconnect fee to $25 for the first offense in a twelve month period, $50 for a second, and $100 for a third. The base rate for water could also go from $10 to $11, while sewer would go from $8.28 to $9.00. Discussion on the proposal will be at a public hearing at City Hall on Tuesday, May 2nd, beginning at 6 o’clock.