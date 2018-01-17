News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Public Hearings Planned on Missouri-American Water/Sewer Rates

A series of public meetings are planned to discuss a proposal that could lead to higher water and sewer rates for thousands of Missourians.  Missouri-American Water has made a request to the PSC to increase their annual operating expenses by over $74 million.  The PSC has scheduled public hearings in Mexico and Riverside on January 22nd and Warsaw on January 24th.  Missouri-American serves over 457,000 water customers and more than 13,000 sewer customers across the state.

