A former deputy for the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department faces one felony count in Morgan County of having sexual contact with a prisoner. 60-year-old Donald Sapp, from Lynchburg, was charged in connection to the incident which, reportedly, happened back in late December. Court documents indicate Sapp was driving through Morgan County while enroute with the prisoner from Chillicothe to Waynesville when he, allegedly, touched the woman inappropriately, took nude photographs with his cellphone and made her perform sex acts. DNA content collected by the unidentified victim and pictures on Sapp’s phone were taken as evidence into the allegations. Sapp was put on leave by the sheriff’s department and has, subsequently, resigned. As of this past weekend, online records do not show whether Sapp has been taken into custody or is being represented by an attorney. His bond was set at $50-thousand.