Purdy Avoids Trial and Sentenced to 20 Years

Dennis Lee Purdy

The former owner of Dairy Queen, in Camdenton, avoids going to trial on several sex-related charges entering into a plea agreement Tuesday in Camden County Circuit Court. Dennis Lee Purdy, now 71, was sentenced to 20 years in the department of corrections after entering the plea to an amended charge of felony sexual assault, a misdemeanor charge of sexual assault, and three counts of statutory sodomy. Specifically, Purdy was sentenced to a combined five years on the sexual assault charges and five years each on the sodomy charges which were filed in a separate case against Purdy and to be served consecutively after the first five years are served. The charges against Purdy stemmed from incidents which happened in December 2008 and 2012, June 2013 and in May of 2016.

