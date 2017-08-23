A charitable event held over the weekend at a popular Lake Area gathering spot is marred by a trio of purse thieves. That’s according to Camden County Lieutenant Arlyne Page who says it happened Saturday at Shady Gators. A video link and still pictures of the suspects and the alleged purse snatching are on the KRMS website and the Camden County Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook page. There were, at least, two bags with money, keys and other valuables belonging to employees taken. One of the bags was recovered while the other is still missing. Anyone with information on the suspects or the thefts should contact Shady Gators or the Camden County Sheriff’s Department.

Link to the Facebook video of alleged theft: https://www.facebook.com/dmcmurray24/videos/10154598340245870/