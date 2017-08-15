News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Pursuit, Assault on Law Enforcement Update

By Leave a Comment

Gaines 1CCSD CAR

The suspect accused of ramming a Camden County deputy during a pursuit is now identified and faces several charges. The sheriff’s department says the sequence of events began late Monday night when deputies responded to a reported domestic assault call on Hidden Drive in Camdenton. Upon arrival, the suspect identified as Daniel Gaines had already fled the scene but was later located in the area of Highway 54 and the North 5 Exit. Officers tried to stop Gaines, but he accelerated before allegedly ramming a patrol vehicle repeatedly on the Dry Gap Bridge preventing the deputy from passing and disabling the patrol vehicle. Gaines vehicle was also disabled when he tried to drive through a ditch. He was taken into custody when deputies used a taser to put him down as he was advancing on them. Gaines is charged with domestic assault and first-degree assault on law enforcement…both class-A felonies…along with felony property damage and resisting arrest, and a misdemeanor drug charge. Gaines is being held on no bond.

 

