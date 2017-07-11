A personal watercraft collision early Tuesday afternoon in Indian Creek Cove, along the Gravois Arm in Morgan County, sends one person to the emergency room. The highway patrol report says it happened when the PWC operated by 8-year-old Colin Greene, of Longwood Florida, struck another PWC operated by 47-year-old Kelly Greene, also from Longwood Florida. The older Greene suffered moderate injuries when he was ejected from the craft…he was treated at Lake Regional.