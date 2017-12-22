A controversial rezoning request is heading to the Camden County Commission. Operators of the Magruder quarry site have requested that 30 acres of land off Highway 5 be rezoned from agricultural to industrial. They want to expand their quarrying operations. The plan has drawn criticism from residents, business owners, and city officials in Sunrise Beach. Planning and Zoning voted to approve the request. The county commission will hold a public hearing on the request January 18th.