A controversial rezoning request in Camden County may be delayed. Magruder wants to have 30 acres of land near their quarry off Route 5 reclassified as “industrial” to expand their operation. The request cleared the planning and zoning commission, but now may be put on hold for awhile. The P&Z administrator for Camden County has turned in her resignation. Presiding Commissioner Greg Hasty says they need to figure out how to proceed with filling that spot. That may delay all p&z activity scheduled in the meantime. The county commission was originally scheduled to hold a public hearing on the rezoning request on January 18th.