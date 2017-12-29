News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

A controversial rezoning request in Camden County may be delayed.  Magruder wants to have 30 acres of land near their quarry off Route 5 reclassified as “industrial” to expand their operation.  The request cleared the planning and zoning commission, but now may be put on hold for awhile.  The P&Z administrator for Camden County has turned in her resignation.  Presiding Commissioner Greg Hasty says they need to figure out how to proceed with filling that spot.  That may delay all p&z activity scheduled in the meantime.  The county commission was originally scheduled to hold a public hearing on the rezoning request on January 18th.

