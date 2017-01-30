News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Quick Response Saves the Life of Climax Springs Man

By Leave a Comment

 Lake Regional Hospital

A quick response time from a local fire district saved the life of a lake area man near Climax Springs. The Northwest Fire District received a call of an unresponsive 56 year old man and, upon arrival to the scene, they found the man not breathing and without a pulse. District Chief Mike Klossner says they had to respond quickly to revive him during what they call the “golden hour”.

      NEWS-013117-NW CPR - 30th January 2017

Klossner says the man was then airlifted to Lake Regional and is expected to make a full recovery.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo   wenglogo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.