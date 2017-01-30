A quick response time from a local fire district saved the life of a lake area man near Climax Springs. The Northwest Fire District received a call of an unresponsive 56 year old man and, upon arrival to the scene, they found the man not breathing and without a pulse. District Chief Mike Klossner says they had to respond quickly to revive him during what they call the “golden hour”.

NEWS-013117-NW CPR - 30th January 2017

Klossner says the man was then airlifted to Lake Regional and is expected to make a full recovery.