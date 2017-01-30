A quick response time from a local fire district saved the life of a lake area man near Climax Springs. The Northwest Fire District received a call of an unresponsive 56 year old man and, upon arrival to the scene, they found the man not breathing and without a pulse. District Chief Mike Klossner says they had to respond quickly to revive him during what they call the “golden hour”.
Klossner says the man was then airlifted to Lake Regional and is expected to make a full recovery.
