Quiet Week for County Commissions

It should be a quiet week in some area courthouses,at least for the County Commissions.  A check of the daily agendas for this week shows no official business requiring a vote for any of the Camden County Commission meetings this week.  The Miller County Commission will be attending the Missouri Association of Counties conference in Osage Beach.  They have no business on the agenda for Tuesday, only routine business including invoice payments Wednesday, and they’ll be closed for the holiday both Thursday and Friday.

