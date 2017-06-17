The City of Camdenton is one of the stops for a major bicycling race. Beginning this weekend, cyclists competing in the Race Across America should begin peddling through the area on Sunday. Camdenton Area Chamber of Commerce Director Trish Creach says Camdenton is near the halfway mark of the grueling race that stretches from Santa Monica, California to Annapolis, Maryland.

Many of the racers compete in the event to raise money for various charities and every year racers raise over $2 million for those charities.