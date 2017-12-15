News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Race World National Championship at LOTO Cancelled

By Leave a Comment

race world

It’s not the “major announcement” officials were hoping for, but there is news on the proposed national championship powerboat race that was being planned at Lake of the Ozarks.  And for race fans, it’s bad news.  Officials with Race World Offshore and Lake Race spokesman Mike Shepherd have confirmed the race is cancelled.  Problems with permitting and shutting down the lake for a third time were too much to overcome.  The Race World championship would have been the third major racing event of the calendar year, after Lake Race and the Shootout.  In mid-November, it was announced that organizers had reached an “agreement in concept” to promote the race here in September, with a “major announcement” expected to be made following the Thanksgiving holiday.

