An app designed to help keep you safe on the water is being expanded to other outdoor activities. Raft-Up was adopted last year by lake area first-responders and with the new season approaching, developer Corey Boelkins says they’re expanding the app to include land-based activity. “Adventure Safe “ will be introduced later this year.

The apps will remain free to download and use. They’ll also include additional information, including weather alerts and activities or events near your location.