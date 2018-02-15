News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Raft-Up App Expanding to Include Other Outdoor Activities

An app designed to help keep you safe on the water is being expanded to other outdoor activities.  Raft-Up was adopted last year by lake area first-responders and with the new season approaching, developer Corey Boelkins says they’re expanding the app to include land-based activity.  “Adventure Safe “ will be introduced later this year.

      NEWS-2-15-18 Raft Up Update 2 - 15th February 2018

 

The apps will remain free to download and use.  They’ll also include additional information, including weather alerts and activities or events near your location.

