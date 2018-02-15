An app designed to help keep you safe on the water is being expanded to other outdoor activities. Raft-Up was adopted last year by lake area first-responders and with the new season approaching, developer Corey Boelkins says they’re expanding the app to include land-based activity. “Adventure Safe “ will be introduced later this year.
The apps will remain free to download and use. They’ll also include additional information, including weather alerts and activities or events near your location.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.