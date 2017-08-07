News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Rain Damage, Boil Advisory Updates

By Leave a Comment

show_image

Heavy rains over the weekend caused heavy damage to area roadways and may have contributed to at least one boil advisory being issued.  Camdenton city officials say Dawson Road was heavily damaged behind Save-A-Lot and that residents should not try to navigate around the barricades.  Intersecting roads Bent Tree Lane and Forestway Drive suffered a main line water break and lost water service.  Customers there are under a boil advisory until further notice.

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office reports damages in several other areas, including 7-13 near Bollinger Creek where temporary fill had to be added.  That area is still considered dangerous.  Dodds Camp was inaccessible to work crews.  The area around Cup Tree is also labeled as “compromised” and should not be used until further notice.

Meanwhile, a boil advisory issued for customers around Passover Road in the area south of 54 has been lifted.  That advisory was issued Saturday morning and was not related to the rain storms.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo   wenglogo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.