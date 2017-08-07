Heavy rains over the weekend caused heavy damage to area roadways and may have contributed to at least one boil advisory being issued. Camdenton city officials say Dawson Road was heavily damaged behind Save-A-Lot and that residents should not try to navigate around the barricades. Intersecting roads Bent Tree Lane and Forestway Drive suffered a main line water break and lost water service. Customers there are under a boil advisory until further notice.

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office reports damages in several other areas, including 7-13 near Bollinger Creek where temporary fill had to be added. That area is still considered dangerous. Dodds Camp was inaccessible to work crews. The area around Cup Tree is also labeled as “compromised” and should not be used until further notice.

Meanwhile, a boil advisory issued for customers around Passover Road in the area south of 54 has been lifted. That advisory was issued Saturday morning and was not related to the rain storms.