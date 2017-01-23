If you are an email user and you receive any messages from Google, there’s a better than average chance it’s just another attempt to hack your system and, possibly, drain your bank account. That’s according to Ray Buchli from Riverview Technologies who says the emails appear to be very genuine but the methodology still remains the same.

NEWS-012217-GOOGLE HACK - 23rd January 2017

Buchli goes onto say, if you suspect that you have been hacked, it’s best to immediately notify your bank and any credit card companies you do business with to alert them. It’s also a good idea not to use the same passwords if you re-open any of the accounts.