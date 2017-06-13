Governor Eric Greitens signed a bill into law on Monday that will keep Missouri residents from being turned away at airports. The Real ID Act is a federal standard passed by Congress in hopes to put forth more safety standards to prevent another terrorist attack like 9/11. The federal government made the proof-of-identity requirements tougher and put certain standards in place, such as the requirement that the state keep copies of the applicant’s birth certificate and other personal documents. Missouri licenses would have been invalid at airports in 2018 without the new standards.