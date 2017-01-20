News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Realtors and TCLA Find Common Ground

By Leave a Comment

Lake

The Camden County Commission has met with the Tri-County Lodging Association, as well as the local board of realtors, and they all agreed that there were certain parts of House Bill 608 they liked and parts they didn’t. Presiding Commissioner Greg Hasty says they all agreed that the issue with the bill isn’t the taxes.

      Greg Hasty - 20th January 2017

They all agreed that the issue was with the regulations that could include making homes ADA compliant. The commission will be holding a meeting with the TCLA, the board of realtors, and the commissioners from both Morgan and Miller Counties to get a checklist of changes they would like to see in the proposed bill.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo   wenglogo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.