The Camden County Commission has met with the Tri-County Lodging Association, as well as the local board of realtors, and they all agreed that there were certain parts of House Bill 608 they liked and parts they didn’t. Presiding Commissioner Greg Hasty says they all agreed that the issue with the bill isn’t the taxes.

Greg Hasty - 20th January 2017

They all agreed that the issue was with the regulations that could include making homes ADA compliant. The commission will be holding a meeting with the TCLA, the board of realtors, and the commissioners from both Morgan and Miller Counties to get a checklist of changes they would like to see in the proposed bill.