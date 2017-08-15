News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Recent Attacks Have Law Enforcement on Edge

By

miller county sheriff

Recent attacks on law enforcement have hit home for local officers.  Following the killing of a Clinton officer and bomb attacks on officers in Joplin, along with the recent discovery of a pipe bomb in a car during a traffic stop in Camden County, Miller County Sheriff Louie Gregoire says officers are more on edge when they suit up for duty.

      8-15-17

Gregoire says they’ve seen nothing to indicate that the attacks are connected, but it still makes his deputies more aware of what’s happening and more cautious in the field.

      8-15-17

In order to protect the officers, as well as for your own safety, the Sheriff says if you get stopped, keep you hands on the wheel, turn on the dome light if it’s dark, and wait for the officer to approach your vehicle.  Do not reach for any items, including your paperwork, until the officer requests it from you.

 

Filed Under: Latest News

