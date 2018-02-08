News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Recent Fires Spark Discussion on Winter Heating Safety

A little bit of prevention can go a long way in keeping you from losing your house, or worse, to a fire…especially if you use wood stoves for heat. Mid-County Fire Chief Scott Frandsen says one of the most important steps to take when installing a wood stove is to follow the manufacturer’s recommendations…

      NEWS-2-8-18 Wood Burning Stoves - 8th February 2018

 

Chief Frandsen adds that it’s also important to maintain and inspect wood burning stoves, or other alternative methods used for heating, on an annual basis, and to make sure your home is adequately protected by smoke detectors and a carbon monoxide detector. Just last week, a Sunrise Beach man lost his life when fire swept through his home. A wood burning stove has been identified as the probable cause of that blaze.

