A lot of us are focused on spring right now, but a local charitable organization is still celebrating Christmas. The Kiwanis Club of Ozark Coast says they set a new record with their 2017 Christmas for Kids event.

NEWS-1-27-18 Doug Beck 1 - 29th January 2018

Doug Beck says that money was used to provide two gifts and a gift card for over 1,000 area kids. They also gave out over 100 brand new bicycles. Money that was left over from Christmas will be used all year long to benefit lake area kids in need.