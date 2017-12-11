News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Record Year for Sunrise Beach FPD

By Leave a Comment

Sunrise Beach Fire Logo

It’s been a record-setting year for the Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District.  Chief Dennis Reilly says the department responded to their 749th run this morning.  The previous record for a year was 743 runs.  The record number is expected to continue to rise, as well.  Chief Reilly says with 20 days left in the month, mild temperatures in the forecast, and an influx of holiday visitors expected to come to the region, they expect their numbers to increase significantly by the end of the year.

Below is an interview with Chief Dennis Reilly.

      12-11-17 Chief Dennis Reilly Full Interview - 11th December 2017

 

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.