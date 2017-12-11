It’s been a record-setting year for the Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District. Chief Dennis Reilly says the department responded to their 749th run this morning. The previous record for a year was 743 runs. The record number is expected to continue to rise, as well. Chief Reilly says with 20 days left in the month, mild temperatures in the forecast, and an influx of holiday visitors expected to come to the region, they expect their numbers to increase significantly by the end of the year.

Below is an interview with Chief Dennis Reilly.