After quite a bit of controversy, a lake area business will be allowed to continue to host outdoor musical acts. The Camden County Planning and Zoning Board had received numerous comments against the idea of Redhead Yacht Club having concerts outdoors but they still unanimously approved the change to the businesses Conditional Use Permit. Most of the complaints were from those who lived in the cove who said the business already had an issue keeping its guests under control and the music would make the problem worse. The new CUP agreement says they will be able to host live music until 8 o’clock Sunday through Thursday and 9 o’clock on Fridays, Saturdays, and holidays.