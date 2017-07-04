Although most of the larger displays have already happened here in the Lake Area, there will still be a lot of fireworks still to be shot off tonight and, at least, for the next several days. And, while we take the time to enjoy the activity, it’s also a time when we need to remember our four-legged friends who don’t necessarily enjoy the loud noises.

NEWS-070417-SCARED PETS - 4th July 2017

Donna Morris, from the Dogwood Animal Shelter, also says it’s a good time to make sure your pet has a collar with tags identifying where he, or she, can be returned. The shelter typically receives several animals which take off from their homes and get lost during this time of the year.