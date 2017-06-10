News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Rep. Miller Hoping His Bill Passes During Special Session

On Monday, the state legislature is reconvening for the second special session since regular session ended less than a month ago. The topic of session is Pro-Life legislation. Representative Rocky Miller has tried passing a bill on numerous occasions that would require for both parents of a minor obtaining an abortion to be notified before the procedure takes place. He says he believes this special session is specifically for requirements for abortion clinics in sanctuary cities, which may prevent him from getting his bill added as an amendment but he’s going to make an attempt.

      NEWS-061017-ROCKY ABORTION - 9th June 2017

Miller also says that, for the most part, this is just a repeat for the House because they passed Pro-Life legislation that the Senate didn’t act upon.

