Representative Wood Says No-Wake Bill is What Constituents Want

Representative David Wood

A state lawmaker proposing a new bill for the creation of no-wake zones says he’s doing it in response to requests from his constituents, as well as a lack of action from the water patrol.  Current guidelines restrict the no-wake zones to coves 400 feet wide.

      NEWS-12-20-17 David Wood Wake 1 - 20th December 2017

 

Representative David Wood’s bill would allow residents on an 800 foot wide cove to sign a petition requesting a no-wake zone. The legislation would apply only to boats 26 feet or longer.

      NEWS-12-20-17 David Wood Wake 2 - 20th December 2017

 

More than 50% of the affected property owners would have to sign a petition to send the request to the water patrol, who would make the final decision.

