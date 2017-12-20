A state lawmaker proposing a new bill for the creation of no-wake zones says he’s doing it in response to requests from his constituents, as well as a lack of action from the water patrol. Current guidelines restrict the no-wake zones to coves 400 feet wide.

Representative David Wood’s bill would allow residents on an 800 foot wide cove to sign a petition requesting a no-wake zone. The legislation would apply only to boats 26 feet or longer.

More than 50% of the affected property owners would have to sign a petition to send the request to the water patrol, who would make the final decision.