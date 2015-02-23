News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Residents In Eldon Support Rock Island Trail

rock island raillinesEfforts continue to make the proposed Rock Island trail a reality. Eldon resident and trail supporter Ben Duffield says the trail would be a boom to the local economy and benefit several area school districts and communities.

      NEWS-022315-DUFFIELD - 23rd February 2015

Duffield says Eldon really needs the trail as it would benefit the city economically, in terms of identity, public safety and also as another health opportunity. He recently submitted a letter to Representative David Wood of the Lake Area, in support of allowing the Mennonite community to use the trail with their horse and buggies. That would allow them to move freely between the cities without having to use the highway.

