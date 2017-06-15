Members of the State Senate are calling for an investigation of Governor Eric Greitens. The bi-partisan group made up of four Republicans and two Democrats claims that Governor Greitens committed ethics violations during his campaign and actions by his political action committee were questionable. Democrat Senator Jason Holsman of Kansas City filed a resolution earlier this week for a committee to investigate the governor’s wrongdoings. The resolution will be considered after the special session.
