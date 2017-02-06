The Right-To-Work legislation is expected to be signed into law today. Governor Eric Greitens is holding ceremonies in Springfield and Poplar Bluff today to hold ceremonial signings of Senate Bill 19 before returning to Jefferson City to sign the official legislation into law this evening. The legislation was passed by the House on Thursday. After it goes into effect, the grandfather clause within the legislation will allow unions to remain and collect their union fees up until the end of their contract.