River Bassin’ National Championship Coming in 2018

2018_River Bassin_Championship_Waynesville MO_10

Another national championship event is coming to mid-Missouri.  The River Bassin’ tour features kayak fishing on free-flowing rivers that are harder for regular boats to get into.  They’ve announced they’ll be holding their national championship tournament here next September.  The center point for the tournament will be based in Waynesville, but tournament organizer Drew Gregory says anglers will have a lot of spots to choose from when it comes to actually fishing the tournament.

      NEWS-12-7-17 Drew Gregory Radius - 7th December 2017

 

The event will feature a family-friendly experience with music, food, games, and over $75,000 in cash and prizes.  The national championship is scheduled for September 22nd. Keep watching riverbassintrail.com for more details.

