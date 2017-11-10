News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

MoDot has announced some additional work projects that will affect traffic next week.

Bagnell Dam will be closed for survey work between the hours of 8:30 am and 2:30 pm Monday and Tuesday.  Motorists need to find alternate routes.

Bridge maintenance is also scheduled for Route MM over the Lake of the Ozarks, west of Bagnell Dam Boulevard.  That project is scheduled for Monday through Thursday.  One lane of traffic will be open.

Roadside maintenance is planned for Monday through Wednesday, November 22nd on Route 7 between V and Route 133 in Pulaski County as well Route V between 54 and Route 7.  There will be one lane open on both of those.

