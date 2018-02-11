It’s a long weekend with roadways transformed to sheets of ice Saturday night and early Sunday morning in the Lake Area…but just how bad did it get? It got bad enough, according to highway administrator Lee Schuman, to where Camden County pulled its workers off the roadways due to safety concerns…

One member of Schuman’s crew had to be treated at Lake Regional Hospital after his work truck got away from him and flipped over onto its top…

Another problem encountered in the Lake Area was rain washing away pre-treatment materials and then freezing up which, in turn, delayed MoDOT from tackling the main roadways leading to some of the smaller, county-maintained roadways. After a warming trend this week, the next chance of wintry weather is expected just in time for next weekend.