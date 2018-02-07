A winter weather advisory for our area didn’t pack the punch that was expected, but local and state road crews were on their toes preparing for the worst. MoDot Area Engineer Bob Lynch says a big part of their preparation and reaction to winter storms lies in the ability to track the storm….and that often involves a big role from technology.

Forecasts are part of the monitoring as well, but when they fluctuate and change rapidly, Camden County Highway Administrator Lee Schuman says sometimes the best system is just relying on personal networks with eyes on the ground.

Both Lynch and Schuman say the human element is as important as any other – and they encourage people to continue to call their respective departments when you have problem areas that need addressed.