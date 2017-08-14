Three road maintenance projects are scheduled to begin Tuesday in Camden County. MoDot says they’ll be working in the following areas from August 15th through August 24th:
Route N between Route 54 and Knob Hollow Road
Route O between Route W and Teer Road
Route W between Route O and Geronimo Springs
On all three projects, one lane will be open with flaggers controlling traffic.
MILLER COUNTY
Monday-Thursday…….Roadside maintenance on Route 54 between Lazy Days Road and River Road…..one lane open with a flagger
Monday-Thursday …..Route 17 between Route 42 and Route 52….one lane open with flagger
MORGAN COUNTY
Monday – Thursday…..Route J between Route 5 and Route 135….one lane open with flagger
Tuesday and Wednesday…..Route 52 between Fairground Road and West View Drive….one lane open with a flagger.
