News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Road Maintenance Updates

By Leave a Comment

road-work-ahead-sign

Three road maintenance projects are scheduled to begin Tuesday in Camden County.  MoDot says they’ll be working in the following areas from August 15th through August 24th:

 

Route N between Route 54 and Knob Hollow Road

Route O between Route W and Teer Road

Route W between Route O and Geronimo Springs

 

On all three projects, one lane will be open with flaggers controlling traffic.

 

 

MILLER COUNTY

 

Monday-Thursday…….Roadside maintenance on Route 54 between Lazy Days Road and River Road…..one lane open with a flagger

 

Monday-Thursday …..Route 17 between Route 42 and Route 52….one lane open with flagger

 

 

MORGAN COUNTY

 

Monday – Thursday…..Route J between Route 5 and Route 135….one lane open with flagger

 

Tuesday and Wednesday…..Route 52 between Fairground Road and West View Drive….one lane open with a flagger.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo   wenglogo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.