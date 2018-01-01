News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Road Surfacing Tops Agenda for Osage Beach BOA

Road surfacing takes center stage at the Osage Beach Board of Aldermen meeting this week.  It’s a light agenda to start the new year.  The board is expected to authorize the mayor to execute three contracts for road work.  Those projects include an overlay on Barry Prewitt Memorial Drive, micro-surfacing on Osage Beach Parkway West, and slurry sealing off of Nichols Road.  The board meets Thursday night at 6pm.  In other news from Osage Beach, the city’s operating budget for 2018 approved on December 21st is now online for those who wish to peruse it.

