Anyone planning to travel the next two weeks may experience some delays along I-44. MoDOT reports that they will be closing one lane of 44 in Laclede County between the 134 mile marker and the 145 mile marker. MoDOT announced they plan on having the road closed from 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. from Tuesday, January 10th through Friday January 20th for pavement repair. They do say, however, that, weather permitting, they could finish ahead of schedule.