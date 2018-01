A pair of important road work projects lies before the Osage Beach Board of Aldermen at their meeting planned for Thursday night. City Administrator Jeana Woods says it looks like a light agenda, but these projects are important ones for the Public Works Department.

Both of those projects are up for their second reading at tomorrow’s meeting, which begins at 6pm at city hall.