News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Road Work Updates

By Leave a Comment

MoDot has issued reminders of some projects affecting traffic in the area for the next couple of weeks.

 

All of these projects are scheduled for today through January 5th

 

Camden County

  • Bridge maintenance on Route D over Minnowbrook Creek south of Rock Bluff Road

 

Miller County

  • Culvert pipe replacement is scheduled in various spots on Route 42 between Route 17 and Route A
  • Roadside maintenance on Route D between Osage Beach Parkway and Riddle Road as well as on Route FF between 54 and Route A in Cole County

 

Morgan County

  • Roadside maintenance on Route W between Route AA and Seals Road

 

One lane is open on each of these projects with a crew flagging traffic.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.