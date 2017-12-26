MoDot has issued reminders of some projects affecting traffic in the area for the next couple of weeks.
All of these projects are scheduled for today through January 5th
Camden County
- Bridge maintenance on Route D over Minnowbrook Creek south of Rock Bluff Road
Miller County
- Culvert pipe replacement is scheduled in various spots on Route 42 between Route 17 and Route A
- Roadside maintenance on Route D between Osage Beach Parkway and Riddle Road as well as on Route FF between 54 and Route A in Cole County
Morgan County
- Roadside maintenance on Route W between Route AA and Seals Road
One lane is open on each of these projects with a crew flagging traffic.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.