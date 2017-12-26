MoDot has issued reminders of some projects affecting traffic in the area for the next couple of weeks.

All of these projects are scheduled for today through January 5th

Camden County

Bridge maintenance on Route D over Minnowbrook Creek south of Rock Bluff Road

Miller County

Culvert pipe replacement is scheduled in various spots on Route 42 between Route 17 and Route A

Roadside maintenance on Route D between Osage Beach Parkway and Riddle Road as well as on Route FF between 54 and Route A in Cole County

Morgan County

Roadside maintenance on Route W between Route AA and Seals Road

One lane is open on each of these projects with a crew flagging traffic.