Roads and Bridge Damage Caused by Heavy Weekend Rains

Authorities in the Lake Area are urging motorists to be on the lookout for damaged roadways. Heavy rains from the weekend are being blamed for reports of damage in Camden County, especially in the northern part of the county where several roads and low water crossings took hard hits…some of them becoming impassable. Among the reports, according to the sheriff’s department, include: 7-13 in the area of Bollinger Creek where temporary fill had to be added…that area still considered dangerous, Dodds Camp was inaccessible even to crews trying to restore power in the area and at least repair roadways enough to allow temporary access, and the area around the bridge at Cup Tree is compromised and should not be used until further notice. In the city limits of Camdenton, Dawson Road behind Save-A-Lot was also severely damaged resulting in a boil order being issued for that area. Any reports of damage you come across should be reported to local authorities or the emergency management agency.

 

(Camden County Sheriff’s Dept…573-346-2243 or the Emergency Management Agency office…573-317-6239)

